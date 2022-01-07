F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

FNB stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,223,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 324,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.