F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FSTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

