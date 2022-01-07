Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 913.5 days.

FBGGF stock remained flat at $$16.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637. Fabege has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FBGGF shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Fabege from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

