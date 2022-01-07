Fagan Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

