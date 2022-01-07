Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $500.48

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $500.48 and last traded at $487.40, with a volume of 7940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $490.00.

FRFHF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.33.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

