Fairfield Bush & CO. Makes New $360,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

