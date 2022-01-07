Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases New Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after acquiring an additional 985,225 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 363,760 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

NYSE:THS opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

