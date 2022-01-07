Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 3,489 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Fairfield Bush & CO. cut its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in iRobot by 48.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,134 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

