Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 44.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORA opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

