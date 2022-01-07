Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

FMAO stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $430.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $412,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.