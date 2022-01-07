Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Guggenheim

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FATE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.47.

FATE opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

