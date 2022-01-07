Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,790.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,790 ($37.60) and last traded at GBX 2,779 ($37.45), with a volume of 35411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,775 ($37.39).

FEVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.34) to GBX 3,350 ($45.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,250 ($30.32) to GBX 3,300 ($44.47) in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,572.22 ($34.66).

The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 71.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,642.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,483.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.11.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,923.73).

About Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

