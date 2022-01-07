Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,376,000 after purchasing an additional 808,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after purchasing an additional 692,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.83. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

