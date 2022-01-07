Financial Advisory Group Sells 165 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.26. 5,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,346. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

