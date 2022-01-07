Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Short Interest Down 30.5% in December

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the November 30th total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Finch Therapeutics Group news, Director Nicholas Haft bought 63,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $649,993.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,070,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,368,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FNCH opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

