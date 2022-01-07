Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Finning International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.89.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$32.35 on Friday. Finning International has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

