FIO Protocol Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $68.01 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000935 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003254 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005743 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 802,199,875 coins and its circulating supply is 466,617,146 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

