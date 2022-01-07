First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.06

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 5705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

