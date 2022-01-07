First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $870.27 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $571.90 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $832.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $835.13.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 28.21%. The firm had revenue of $469.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Several analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.