First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

