First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.77. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FGBI opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

