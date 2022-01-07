First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3,166.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,592 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 26,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 41,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in S&P Global by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $448.33. 14,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.76. The company has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

