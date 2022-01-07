First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 59,765 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 46,691.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average is $195.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

