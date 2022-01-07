First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,812 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $467.29. The stock had a trading volume of 299,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,048. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.47 and its 200 day moving average is $451.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

