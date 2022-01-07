First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $194,656,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.41. 29,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,134. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $82.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

