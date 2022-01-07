First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 145.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,545 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Omnicom Group worth $20,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 546.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 572,275 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

OMC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 34,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,893. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

