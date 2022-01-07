First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Shares of FSFG opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.90. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. Analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

