First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 147.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,728 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.99% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,403,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $727,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

DVOL opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.