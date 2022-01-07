First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Down 65.5% in December

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the November 30th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 183,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 120,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 150.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTGC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,362. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $6.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.41%. This is a boost from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

