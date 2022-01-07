First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.76. Approximately 99,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 184,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.