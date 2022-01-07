First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,402. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $57.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

