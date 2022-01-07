First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Down 81.4% in December

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the November 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:FPL opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

