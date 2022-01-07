FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. FirstCash comprises approximately 1.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $31,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,498,000 after purchasing an additional 498,259 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,485,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $7,902,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,694,000 after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of FCFS opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

