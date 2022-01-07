FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE:FE opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $41.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

