Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 29,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 506,290 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $49.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

