Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of BDL stock remained flat at $$30.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The company has a market cap of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $47.85.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.
