Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of BDL stock remained flat at $$30.95 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890. The company has a market cap of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.91. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

