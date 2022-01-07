Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

FLYW stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,750 shares of company stock worth $17,118,311 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

