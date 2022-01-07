Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 21,347 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $57,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $100.11 and a one year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

