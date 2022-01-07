Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $62,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.92 and a 200-day moving average of $252.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.08 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.