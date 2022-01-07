Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,963 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $128,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $489.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

