Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lowered to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTV. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $72.45 on Monday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after purchasing an additional 757,298 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after purchasing an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.