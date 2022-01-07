Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,400 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 512,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $125.71.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.
In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Forward Air by 483.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
