Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 721,400 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 512,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,802. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Forward Air by 483.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after purchasing an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

