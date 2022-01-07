Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 18,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 373,855 shares.The stock last traded at $137.61 and had previously closed at $136.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.