Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,980. The company has a market capitalization of $709.54 million, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Covey by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

