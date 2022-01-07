Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of FC traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,980. The company has a market cap of $720.40 million, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.72. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

