Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,010 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 119,513 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.4% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $56,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 76,702 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,069 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 144,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,379,191. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.