FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) Trading Down 4.5%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 215,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 144,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a market cap of $41.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

