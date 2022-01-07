FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Acquires 300 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 67,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

Shares of MSCI opened at $562.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.80. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

