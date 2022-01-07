FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after buying an additional 165,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $342.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.31 and a 200 day moving average of $318.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

