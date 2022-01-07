FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 550 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,912.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,782.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.